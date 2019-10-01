Local prep scores from Wednesday and Tuesday
Boys Basketball
Royall 54 Potosi 50
Darlington 77 Royall 47
Reedsburg 51 Somerset 48
Reedsburg 49 Merrill 34
Menomonie 58 Tomah 56
Iola-Scandinavia 61 Nekoosa 29
Seneca 58 Hillsboro 40
Herscher (IL) 47 Adams-Friendship 46
Adams-Freindship 40 Clifton Central (IL) 30
Cassville 63 New Lisbon 60
New Lisbon 52 Argyle 50
Wisconsin Dells 73 Somerset 50
Girls Basket ball
Royall 63 Mauston 33
Wisconsin Dells 60 Somerset 54
Wisconsin Dells 58 Ripon 49
Wautoma 54 Tomahawk 29
Wautoma 38 Almond-Bancroft 26
Bangor 57 Cochrane-Fountain City 42
Reedsburg 88 Germantown 79
Boys Hockey
Kenosha 2 Tomah/Sparta 1
River Falls 7 Tomah/Sparta 1
RWD/Mauston 5 River Falls 1
RWD/Mauston 3 Kenosha 0
