Boys Basketball

Bangor 80 New Lisbon 42

Cashton 62 Hillsboro 56

Mauston 73 Nekoosa 51

Wautoma 59 Westfield 56

Wisconsin Dells 64 Adams-Friendship 49

Royall 67 Wonewoc-Center 12

Reedsburg 63 River Valley 47

Riverdale 57 Weston 43

Monday

Riverdale 71 Wonewoc-Center 28

Onalaska Luther 79 Cashton 67

New Lisbon 78 Brookwood 44 (Ashton Pfaff 33points for New Lisbon)

Cambridge 75 Wautoma 66

Girls Basketball

Nekoosa 61 Port Edwards 37

Tomah 52 La Crosse Logan 46

Monday

New Lisbon 57 Coulee Christian 26 (Kelsi Steele 31points for New Lisbon)

Wisconsin Dells 60 Dodgeville 59

Hillsboro 48 La Farge 43

Boys Hockey

RWD/Mauston 3 Muskego 2

Sauk Prairie 6 Tomah/Sparta 0

Girls Hockey

Badger Lightning 11 Beaver Dam Gold 2 (Royall’s Mallory Ruland hat trick and 1 assist)