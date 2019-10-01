Local Prep Scores from Tuesday night
Boys Basketball
Bangor 80 New Lisbon 42
Cashton 62 Hillsboro 56
Mauston 73 Nekoosa 51
Wautoma 59 Westfield 56
Wisconsin Dells 64 Adams-Friendship 49
Royall 67 Wonewoc-Center 12
Reedsburg 63 River Valley 47
Riverdale 57 Weston 43
Monday
Riverdale 71 Wonewoc-Center 28
Onalaska Luther 79 Cashton 67
New Lisbon 78 Brookwood 44 (Ashton Pfaff 33points for New Lisbon)
Cambridge 75 Wautoma 66
Girls Basketball
Nekoosa 61 Port Edwards 37
Tomah 52 La Crosse Logan 46
Monday
New Lisbon 57 Coulee Christian 26 (Kelsi Steele 31points for New Lisbon)
Wisconsin Dells 60 Dodgeville 59
Hillsboro 48 La Farge 43
Boys Hockey
RWD/Mauston 3 Muskego 2
Sauk Prairie 6 Tomah/Sparta 0
Girls Hockey
Badger Lightning 11 Beaver Dam Gold 2 (Royall’s Mallory Ruland hat trick and 1 assist)
