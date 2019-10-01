Local Prep scores from Tuesday night 12/20
Boys Basketball
Royall 48 Necedah 34 (Carter Uppena 12points to lead Royall)
Bangor 69 Hillsboro 47
New Lisbon 88 Wonewoc-Center 28
Cashton 72 Brookwood 41
Northland Lutheran 65 Nekoosa 62
Adams-Friendship 64 Tomah 52
La Crosse Logan 69 Mauston 52
Girls Basketball
Poynette 60 Mauston 52
Berlin 60 Wautoma 52
Sauk Prairie 56 Wisconsin Dells 53
Kickapoo 57 Weston 16
Reedsburg 52 La Crosse Logan 42
Boys Hockey
RWD/Mauston 3 Tomah/Sparta 0
