Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 6/1
Softball
Royall 8 Brookwood 4
Wonewoc-Center 8 Bangor 6
Hillsboro 14 Necedah 2
Sauk Prairie 7 Reedsburg 6
Black River Falls 8 Nekoosa 5
Tomah 4 Holmen 3
Westfield 15 Markesan 5
Baseball
Adams-Friendship 3 Mauston 2
Royall 11 Brookwood 2 (Nate Vieth got the win on the mound and went 2-4 with a triple)
Bangor 3 Hillsboro 1
Bangor 11 Hillsboro 1
Wonewoc-Center 7 Necedah 5
Necedah 6 Wonewoc-Center 5
Cashton 14 New Lisbon 0
Tomah 11 Sparta 6
Tomahawk 8 Nekoosa 7
Sauk Prairie 5 Reedsburg 4
Wisconsin Dells 16 Cambride 0
Poynette 5 Westfield 4
Girls Soccer
Reedsburg 4 Baraboo 1
Regis/McDonell 7 Adams-Friendship 1
Comments are closed.