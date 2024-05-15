Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 5/14
Baseball
Mauston 7 Wisconsin Dells 0
Wautoma 12 Westfield 11
Reedsburg 3 McFarland 1 (Reedsburg clinches Badger Share Conference Title)
La Crosse Aquinas 8 Tomah 0
Weston 15 La Farge 6
Bangor 10 Hillsboro 0
Softball
Hillsboro 11 Bangor 0 (Maddie Herritz 2×4 Double)
Necedah 16 Mauston 0 (Lydia Rattunde 2×2 2RBI’s)
Wisconsin Dells 9 Nekoosa 0
Reedsburg 3 Portage 0
La Crosse Aquinas 6 Tomah 5
Brookwood 13 La Farge 0
Girls Soccer
Stoughton 6 Reedsburg 1
Melrose-Mindoro 2 Mauston 0
Tomah 9 La Crosse Logan 0
Track & Field Results
Mauston boys won 2024 SCC Conference meet. Eli Hallwood broke a 40 year old conference championship record in the pole vault with a vault of 14-1.
The Mauston girls finished in 4th place.
