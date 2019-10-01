Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 2/6
Boys Basketball
Cashton 63 Hillsboro 60
Mauston 58 Adams-Friendship 33 (Brock Massey 21points for Mauston)
Wautoma 70 Wisconsin Dells 58
Westfield 55 Nekoosa 49
Pecatonica 44 Weston 42
Reedsburg 59 Madison Edgewood 48
Necedah 44 Brookwood 39
Royall 83 Wonewoc-Center 27 (Savon Wainwright 15points for Royall)
Holmen 78 Tomah 63
Girls Basketball
Mauston 65 River Valley 22 (Kylie Heller 26points 8 Rebounds for Mauston)
Nekoosa 44 Port Edwards 39
Wisconsin Dells 63 Sauk Prairie 42
Holmen 52 Tomah 28
Cashton 44 Kickapoo 39
Boys Hockey
RWD/Mauston 3 Baraboo/Portage 1 (Mauston’s Trey Lariden 2 goals)
Girls Hockey
Badger Lightning 6 Viroqua 5
Comments are closed.