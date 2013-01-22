Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 2/4
Boys Basketball
Mauston 77 Nekoosa 35
Cashton 88 Wonewoc-Center 58
Westby 57 Adams-Friendship 53
Wisconsin Dells 73 River Valley 69
Wautoma 75 Baraboo 67
Tomah 54 Sparta 44
Girls Basketball
Royall 56 Wonewoc-Center 31 (Cheyanne Harris 19points for Royall Shelby Justman 7 Points for W-C)
Necedah 53 Brookwood 34
Adams-Friendship 49 Mauston 15
Westfield 39 Wisconsin Dells 31
Sparta 52 Tomah 47
Reedsburg 66 Baraboo 25
Boys Hockey
Onalaska 14 Tomah/Sparta 2
