Boys Basketball

Mauston 77 Nekoosa 35

Cashton 88 Wonewoc-Center 58

Westby 57 Adams-Friendship 53

Wisconsin Dells 73 River Valley 69

Wautoma 75 Baraboo 67

Tomah 54 Sparta 44

 

Girls Basketball

Royall 56 Wonewoc-Center 31 (Cheyanne Harris 19points for Royall Shelby Justman 7 Points for W-C)

Necedah 53 Brookwood 34

Adams-Friendship 49 Mauston 15

Westfield 39 Wisconsin Dells 31

Sparta 52 Tomah 47

Reedsburg 66 Baraboo 25

 

Boys Hockey

Onalaska 14 Tomah/Sparta 2