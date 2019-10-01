Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 2/15
Round 1 Division 1 Boys Hockey
RWD/Mauston 8 Baraboo/Portage 2 (Brady Baldwin 1 Goal 2 assists for the Cheavers)
Superior 4 Tomah/Sparta 0
Boys Basketball
Black River Falls 65 Mauston 60
Onalaska 66 Tomah 55
Alma-Center Lincoln 57 Brookwood 44
Reedsburg 62 Baraboo 54
West Salem 72 Wisconsin Dells 55
Necedah 71 Wonewoc-Center 35
Wauzeka-Steuben 82 Weston 37
Girls Basketball
Royall 63 Brookwood 39 (Cailey Simons 18pts to lead Royall)
New Lisbon 52 Necedah 33
Poynette 84 Mauston 19
Bangor 63 Cashton 37
Hillsboro 46 Wonewoc-Center 38
Onalaska 67 Tomah 54
Westfield 60 Marathon 32
Comments are closed.