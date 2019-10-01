Boys Basketball

Mauston 64 G-E-T 63 OT

Necedah 53 Weston 32

Brookwood 54 La Farge 53

Adams-Friendship 64 Poynette 58

Spencer 56 Westfield 53

Hillsboro 58 Viroqua 46

Onalaska Luther 84 Tomah 67

Alma-Center Lincoln 56 New Lisbon 48

Reedsburg 74 Watertown 58

Girls Basketball

Hillsboro 63 Wauzeka-Stueben 43

Royall 74 Ithaca 53 (C.Simons & M.Martin each with 17points to lead Royall)

Baraboo 69 Wisconsin Dells 60

Kickapoo 49 Wonewoc-Center 33

Necedah 35 Weston 30

Westfield 45 Waunakee 40

Wrestling

Mauston 60 Ithaca-Weston 21

Mauston 51 Westby 30 (preston Seebecker victory)

Mauston 66 Cashton 6

Boys Hockey

Tomah/Sparta 3 Baraboo/Portage 0