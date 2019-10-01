Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 11/29
Boys Basketball
Mauston 64 G-E-T 63 OT
Necedah 53 Weston 32
Brookwood 54 La Farge 53
Adams-Friendship 64 Poynette 58
Spencer 56 Westfield 53
Hillsboro 58 Viroqua 46
Onalaska Luther 84 Tomah 67
Alma-Center Lincoln 56 New Lisbon 48
Reedsburg 74 Watertown 58
Girls Basketball
Hillsboro 63 Wauzeka-Stueben 43
Royall 74 Ithaca 53 (C.Simons & M.Martin each with 17points to lead Royall)
Baraboo 69 Wisconsin Dells 60
Kickapoo 49 Wonewoc-Center 33
Necedah 35 Weston 30
Westfield 45 Waunakee 40
Wrestling
Mauston 60 Ithaca-Weston 21
Mauston 51 Westby 30 (preston Seebecker victory)
Mauston 66 Cashton 6
Boys Hockey
Tomah/Sparta 3 Baraboo/Portage 0
