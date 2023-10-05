Volleyball

#2 Royall 3 #8 Wonewoc-Center 0 (Marah Gruen 17kills for Royall)

Hillsboro 3 New Lisbon 0

Cashton 3 Brookwood 1

Bangor 3 Necedah 1

Mauston 3 Adams-Friendship 0 (Lilly Wilke 12 Kills)

Wisconsin Dells 3 Wautoma 0

Nekoosa 3 Westfield 0

North Crawford 3 Weston 0

Seneca 3 Weston 0

Portage 3 Reedsburg 0

Tomah 3 La Crosse Central 2

 

Boys Soccer

Tomah 1 Aquinas 1

Stoughton 4 Reedsburg 4

Wautoma 4 Adams-Friendship 2

Wisconsin Dells 13 Mauston 1