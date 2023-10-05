Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 10/3
Volleyball
#2 Royall 3 #8 Wonewoc-Center 0 (Marah Gruen 17kills for Royall)
Hillsboro 3 New Lisbon 0
Cashton 3 Brookwood 1
Bangor 3 Necedah 1
Mauston 3 Adams-Friendship 0 (Lilly Wilke 12 Kills)
Wisconsin Dells 3 Wautoma 0
Nekoosa 3 Westfield 0
North Crawford 3 Weston 0
Seneca 3 Weston 0
Portage 3 Reedsburg 0
Tomah 3 La Crosse Central 2
Boys Soccer
Tomah 1 Aquinas 1
Stoughton 4 Reedsburg 4
Wautoma 4 Adams-Friendship 2
Wisconsin Dells 13 Mauston 1
