Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 10/19
WIAA Regional Quarter-Final Volleyball Scores
In Division 4
Royall 3 Kickapoo 0
Wonewoc-Center 3 Weston 0
Hillsboro 3 Brookwood 0 (Toni Mitchell 6blocks for the Tigers)
La Farge 3 De Soto 2
Bangor 3 Gilmanton 0
Blair-Taylor 3 New Lisbon 0
Division 3
Cashton 3 Durand 0
Abbotsford 3 Necedah 0
Cadott 3 Nekoosa 0
Westfield 3 Augusta 2
Division 2
Wisconsin Dells 3 North Fond Du Lac 0
Wautoma 3 Adams-Friendship 0
Prairie Du Chien 3 Dodgeville 0
WIAA Boys Soccer Regional Quarter-Finals
Division 3
Mauston 4 Jefferson 2
La Crosse Logan 10 Black River Falls 1
Division 2
La Crosse Central 1 Tomah 0
