WIAA Regional Quarter-Final Volleyball Scores

In Division 4

Royall 3 Kickapoo 0

Wonewoc-Center 3 Weston 0

Hillsboro 3 Brookwood 0 (Toni Mitchell 6blocks for the Tigers)

La Farge 3 De Soto 2

Bangor 3 Gilmanton 0

Blair-Taylor 3 New Lisbon 0

 

Division 3

Cashton 3 Durand 0

Abbotsford 3 Necedah 0

Cadott 3 Nekoosa 0

Westfield 3 Augusta 2

 

Division 2

Wisconsin Dells 3 North Fond Du Lac 0

Wautoma 3 Adams-Friendship 0

Prairie Du Chien 3 Dodgeville 0

 

 

 

 

 

WIAA Boys Soccer Regional Quarter-Finals

Division 3

Mauston 4 Jefferson 2

La Crosse Logan 10 Black River Falls 1

Division 2

La Crosse Central 1 Tomah 0