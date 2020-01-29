Boys Basketball

Reedsburg 58 Mauston 48

Westfield 48 Wild Rose 47

Black River Falls 74 Nekoosa 52

Tomah 73 Adams-Friendship 34

Bangor 67 Royall 40

Cashton 63 New Lisbon 51

Necedah 76 Wonewoc-Center 67 (Jaron Murphy 39points for Necedah)

Hillsboro 69 Brookwood 44

 

Girls Basketball

Hillsboro 41 Kickapoo 30

Sparta 66 Mauston 13

Adams-Friendship 42 Tomah 28

Nekoosa 41 Westfield 32

DeForest 56 Reedsburg 55

Cashton 51 La Farge 41

Wonewoc-Center 62 Weston 36

 

Boys Hockey

McFarland 4 RWD/Mauston 3

Girls Hockey

Stoughton Co-op 5 Badger Lightning 1

Black River Falls/Tomah 1 Marshfield Co-op 0

 

Wrestling

Markesan 42 Adams-Friendship 36

G-E-T/Melrose-Mindoro 40 Tomah 16