Local Prep Scores from Thursday 9/10
Girls Volleyball
Mauston 3 Wisconsin Dells 2 (Mia Quist 20kills 20digs 11aces for Mauston)
Westfield 3 Nekoosa 0
Royall 3 Brookwood 0
Royall 3 Necedah 1
Bangor 3 Brookwood 0
Bangor 3 Necedah 0
Hillsboro 3 New Lisbon 0
Hillsboro 3 Cashton 1
Wonewoc-Center 3 Cashton 0
Wonewoc-Center 3 New Lisbon 0
Reedsburg 3 Oregon 0 (Macie Wieman 14kills for Reedsburg)
Boys Soccer
Mauston 4 Coulee Christian 0
Wisconsin Dells 1 Watertown Lutheran Prep 0
Tomah 6 La Crosse Logan 1
Nekoosa 2 Black River Falls 2
Cross Country Individual Mauston Results from Ettrick Invitational
Boys Varsity
Eli Boppart 1st place (16:31)
Tyler Schwartz 6th place (18:06)
Joe Hammer 13th place
Josh Ellerman 15th place
Girls Varsity
Elle Horn 9th place (22:50)
Morgan Firlus 17th place (24:13)
Boys JV
Tanner Harrison 2nd place
Graham Hallwood 3rd place
