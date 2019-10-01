Girls Volleyball

Mauston 3 Wisconsin Dells 2 (Mia Quist 20kills 20digs 11aces for Mauston)

Westfield 3 Nekoosa 0

Royall 3 Brookwood 0

Royall 3 Necedah 1

Bangor 3 Brookwood 0

Bangor 3 Necedah 0

Hillsboro 3 New Lisbon 0

Hillsboro 3 Cashton 1

Wonewoc-Center 3 Cashton 0

Wonewoc-Center 3 New Lisbon 0

Reedsburg 3 Oregon 0 (Macie Wieman 14kills for Reedsburg)

 

Boys Soccer

Mauston 4 Coulee Christian 0 

Wisconsin Dells 1 Watertown Lutheran Prep 0

Tomah 6 La Crosse Logan 1

Nekoosa 2 Black River Falls 2 

 

Cross Country Individual Mauston Results from Ettrick Invitational

Boys Varsity

Eli Boppart 1st place (16:31)

Tyler Schwartz 6th place (18:06)

Joe Hammer 13th place 

Josh Ellerman 15th place

Girls Varsity

Elle Horn 9th place (22:50)

Morgan Firlus 17th place (24:13)

Boys JV

Tanner Harrison 2nd place 

Graham Hallwood 3rd place 