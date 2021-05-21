Local Prep Scores from Thursday 5/20
Baseball
Hillsboro 13 Cashton 11
Cashton 6 Hillsboro 5
Royall 16 Wonewoc-Center 4
Royall 15 Wonewoc-Center 2
Bangor 7 Brookwood 0 (Ashton Michek no-hitter)
Bangor 14 Brookwood 2
Wisconsin Dells 8 Mauston 1
Reedsburg 9 DeForest 6
Wautoma 2 Nekoosa 0
La Crosse Central 2 Tomah 0
Adams-Friendship 11 Westfield 5
Softball
Hillsboro 13 Brookwood 2
Bangor 10 Necedah 0
Tomah 2 La Crosse Logan 1
Cashton 8 Wonewoc-Center 7
Wonewoc-Center 4 Cashton 3
DeForest 3 Reedsburg 1
Wautoma 4 Wisconsin Dells 2
Girls Soccer
Adams-Friendship 10 Arcadia 0
Mt. Horeb 6 Reedsburg 2
