Local Prep Scores From Thursday 5/13
Baseball
Bangor 1 Cashton 0
Cashton 9 Bangor 8
Royall 11 Necedah 2
Royall 13 Necedah 0
New Lisbon 7 Wonewoc-Center 1
Wonewoc-Center 4 New Lisbon 3
Hillsboro 2 Brookwood 1
Hillsboro 19 Brookwood 1 (Kasen Bloor pitched no hitter for the Tigers)
Mauston 2 Nekoosa 1
Tomah 7 Onalaska 4
Westfield 5 Wautoma 4
Kickapoo/La Farge 9 Weston 3
Adams-Friendship 12 Wisconsin Dells 1
Softball
Cashton 19 Royall 12
Bangor 10 Brookwood 0
Wonewoc-Center 9 Necedah 1
Hillsboro 11 New Lisbon 1
Aquinas 4 Tomah 2
Wautoma 8 Nekoosa 0
Girls Soccer
Aquinas 12 Tomah 2
Amherst 8 Mauston 0
