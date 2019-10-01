Local Prep Scores from Thursday 12/9
Girls Basketball
Wonewoc-Center 45 New Lisbon 43
Hillsboro 87 Brookwood 47
Royall 41 Cashton 39 (Marah Gruen 13 to lead Royall)
Adams-Friendship 58 Nekoosa 32
Bangor 74 Necedah 19
Wautoma 51 Wisconsin Dells 49
Westfield 76 Mauston 11
Boys Basketball
Holmen 65 Tomah 62
Boys Hockey
RWD/Mauston 8 Monroe 1
Girls Hockey
Black River Falls/Tomah 4 Chippewa Falls 2
Wrestling
Brookwood 52 North Crawford/Seneca 9
Reedsburg 60 Mount Horeb 17
Ithaca/Weston 60 New Lisbon 18
