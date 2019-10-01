Girls Basketball 

Wonewoc-Center 45 New Lisbon 43

Hillsboro 87 Brookwood 47 

Royall 41 Cashton 39 (Marah Gruen 13 to lead Royall)

Adams-Friendship 58 Nekoosa 32

Bangor 74 Necedah 19

Wautoma 51 Wisconsin Dells 49

Westfield 76 Mauston 11

 

Boys Basketball

Holmen 65 Tomah 62

 

Boys Hockey

RWD/Mauston 8 Monroe 1

 

Girls Hockey

Black River Falls/Tomah 4 Chippewa Falls 2

 

Wrestling

Brookwood 52 North Crawford/Seneca 9

Reedsburg 60 Mount Horeb 17

Ithaca/Weston 60 New Lisbon 18