Boys Basketball

Berlin 70 Mauston 60 (Adon Saylor 28 Points for Mauston)

Adams-Friendship 28 Manteno (IL) 14

Cashton 70 Blair-Taylor 59

Necedah 79 Pittsville 47

 

Girls Basketball

Pittsville 44 Necedah 31

Madison Edgewood 46 Westfield 44

Blair-Taylor 83 Cashton 54

Tomah 55 Black River Falls 39

Bangor 54 Stratford 43

Hillsboro 73 Seneca 38 (Wednesday)

 

Boys Hockey

McFarland 8 Tomah/Sparta 2

RWD/Mauston 5 WI Rapids 2 (Brady Baldwin 1Goal)

 

Mauston Bi-State Wrestler Results

Preston Seebecker 1-2

Drake Gosda 5-4 (12th Place)

Alex Suhr 2-2

Austin Manning 1-2

Mason Romanelli 1-2

Brandon Dolata 1-2

Vincent Bellock 1-2

Hayden Gyllin 2-2

Espyn Sweers 2-2

Dalton Hoehn 3-2