Local Prep Scores from Thursday 12/30
Boys Basketball
Berlin 70 Mauston 60 (Adon Saylor 28 Points for Mauston)
Adams-Friendship 28 Manteno (IL) 14
Cashton 70 Blair-Taylor 59
Necedah 79 Pittsville 47
Girls Basketball
Pittsville 44 Necedah 31
Madison Edgewood 46 Westfield 44
Blair-Taylor 83 Cashton 54
Tomah 55 Black River Falls 39
Bangor 54 Stratford 43
Hillsboro 73 Seneca 38 (Wednesday)
Boys Hockey
McFarland 8 Tomah/Sparta 2
RWD/Mauston 5 WI Rapids 2 (Brady Baldwin 1Goal)
Mauston Bi-State Wrestler Results
Preston Seebecker 1-2
Drake Gosda 5-4 (12th Place)
Alex Suhr 2-2
Austin Manning 1-2
Mason Romanelli 1-2
Brandon Dolata 1-2
Vincent Bellock 1-2
Hayden Gyllin 2-2
Espyn Sweers 2-2
Dalton Hoehn 3-2
