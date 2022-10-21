Volleyball Regional Semi-Finals 

Division 1

DeForest 3 Tomah 1

Division 2

Dodgeville 3 Reedsburg 0

Platteville 3 Wisconsin Dells 0

Division 3

Cashton 3 Onalaska Luther 2

Stanley-Boyd 3 Nekoosa 1

Division 4

Royall 3 Hillsboro 1

Wonewoc-Center 3 La Farge 1

 

WIAA Regional Soccer Semi-Finals

Division 3

Edgerton 9 Mauston 1

Wisconsin Dells 10 Prairie Du Chien 0

Fox Valley Lutheran 8 Adams-Friendship 1

Waupun 5 Wautoma 0

Division 4

Arcadia 6 Nekoosa 1