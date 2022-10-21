Local Prep Scores from Thursday 10/20
Volleyball Regional Semi-Finals
Division 1
DeForest 3 Tomah 1
Division 2
Dodgeville 3 Reedsburg 0
Platteville 3 Wisconsin Dells 0
Division 3
Cashton 3 Onalaska Luther 2
Stanley-Boyd 3 Nekoosa 1
Division 4
Royall 3 Hillsboro 1
Wonewoc-Center 3 La Farge 1
WIAA Regional Soccer Semi-Finals
Division 3
Edgerton 9 Mauston 1
Wisconsin Dells 10 Prairie Du Chien 0
Fox Valley Lutheran 8 Adams-Friendship 1
Waupun 5 Wautoma 0
Division 4
Arcadia 6 Nekoosa 1
