Local Prep Scores from Thursday 1/20
Boys Basketball
Hillsboro 57 Royall 48
Bangor 59 Cashton 40
Brookwood 62 New Lisbon 44
Girls Basketball
Westfield 62 Adams-Friendship 27
Tomah 48 Arcadia 29
Wautoma 57 Mauston 33
Reedsburg 93 Monroe 20
Boys Hockey
RWD/Mauston 11 Monroe 1 (Brady Baldwin 1 Goal 1 Assist for the Cheavers)
Wrestling
Mauston 48 Wautoma 19
Mauston wins by
Preston Seebecker
Drake Gosda
Alex Suhr
Austin Manning
Jackson Whitney
Jayden Zimbauer
Vincent Bellock
Espyn Sweers
Dalton Hoehn
Tomah 47 La Crosse Co-0p 25
WI Dells 71 Nekoosa 6
Royall 40 Brookwood 39
Adams-Friendship 54 Westfield 18
New Lisbon 39 Cashton 36
