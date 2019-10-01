Local Prep Scores from The Weekend
Boys Basketball
Mauston 78 Wautoma 74
Hillsboro 76 New Lisbon 55 (Noah Burmaster 25points to lead Hillsboro)
Wisconsin Dells 62 Nekoosa 36
Adams-Friendship 74 Westfield 55
Tomah 52 Aquinas 49
Girls Basketball
Hillsboro 67 Royall 61 (Kyra Bisarek 18 points to lead Hillsboro)
New Lisbon 65 Brookwood 54
Bangor 68 Wonewoc-Center 26
Aquinas 76 Tomah 46
Boys Hockey
Waupun 2 Tomah/Sparta 2
Girls Hockey
Black River Falls/Tomah 7 Badger Lightning 0
Mauston Wrestlers at Sparta invite
Alex Suhr 4th
Jackson Whitney 3rd
Espyn Sweers 3rd
Dalton Hoen 4th
