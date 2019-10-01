Boys Basketball

Mauston 78 Wautoma 74

Hillsboro 76 New Lisbon 55 (Noah Burmaster 25points to lead Hillsboro)

Wisconsin Dells 62 Nekoosa 36

Adams-Friendship 74 Westfield 55

Tomah 52 Aquinas 49

 

Girls Basketball

Hillsboro 67 Royall 61 (Kyra Bisarek 18 points to lead Hillsboro)

New Lisbon 65 Brookwood 54

Bangor 68 Wonewoc-Center 26

Aquinas 76 Tomah 46

 

Boys Hockey

Waupun 2 Tomah/Sparta 2

Girls Hockey

Black River Falls/Tomah 7 Badger Lightning 0

 

 

Mauston Wrestlers at Sparta invite

Alex Suhr 4th

Jackson Whitney 3rd

Espyn Sweers 3rd

Dalton Hoen 4th