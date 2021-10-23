Local Prep Scores from Saturday 10/23
Regional Championship Volleyball Scores
Division 4
Wonewoc-Center 3 Hillsboro 0
Bangor 3 Alma-Pepin 2
Division 2
Reedsburg 3 West Salem 1
WIAA Regional Championship Soccer Scores
Division 3
Madison Edgewood 3 Wisconsin Dells 1
Division 4
Arcadia 10 Coulee Christian 0
College Football from Saturday
Wisconsin 30 Purdue 13
Football non-Post Season Week 10 Scores
Omro 41 Wautoma 20
Kickapoo/La Farge 36 Wonewoc-Weston 12
Boscobel 20 Hillsboro 6
