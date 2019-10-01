Local Prep scores from over the weekend
Girls Basketball
Blair-Taylor 62 Royall 50
New Lisbon 54 Port Edwards 37
Boys Basketball
Royall 48 Blair-Taylor 44
Fall Creek 60 Wisconsin Dells 47
Tomah 63 Adams-Friendship 37
West Salem 94 Mauston 50
Boys Hockey
RWD/Mauston 5 Ashland 1
Local Place winners from Scenic Bluffs/Ridge & Valley Conference Wrestling Tournmanet
106 Alex Radavich NL 2nd place
113 Dylan Powell Brook 1st place
120 Gunnar Wopat ROY 1st Place
126 Collin McKittrick ROY 1st Place
160 Colin O’Neil Cash 1st place
195 Madden McCluskey Roy 2nd place
Comments are closed.