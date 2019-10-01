Local Prep Scores from Over the weekend
Boys Basketball
Cashton 55 Necedah 36
Hillsboro 79 Wonewoc-Center 42
Royall 54 New Lisbon 39
La Crosse Center 67 Tomah 55
Oregon 88 Reedsburg 60
Wautoma 75 Nekoosa 54
Adams-Friendship 72 Milwaukee Reagan 50
West Salem 76 Bangor 45
Girls Basketball
De Soto 48 Weston 30
Cashton 51 Necedah 17
La Crosse Central 45 Tomah 29
Westfield 74 Nekoosa 19
Adams-Friendship 42 Nekoosa 36
Wisconsin Dells 80 Mauston 29
Reedsburg 66 Madison Edgewood 51
West Salem 57 Bangor 48
Boys Hockey
Baldwin-Woodville 7 Tomah/Sparta 1
Girls Hockey
Badger Lightning 11 Beaver Dam 0
Badger Lightning 4 Medford 2
Boys Wrestling
Mauston Team 1st place out of 16 teams Royall 4th New Lisbon 7th
Local Place Winners
106 Alexander Radavich NL 1st
113 Drake Gosda Mauston 1st Reid Sawyer NL 2nd
120 Gunnar Wopat Royall 1st Alex Suhr Mauston 3rd
126 Colin McKittric Royall 1st
132 Garrett Dragan Royall 2nd
138 Jackson Whitney Mauston 1st
145 Brandon Dolata Mauston 3rd
160 Hayden Gyllin Mauston 3rd
170 Espyn Sweers Mauston 2nd
182 Dalton Hoehn Mauston 1st
220 Dominic Quarne NL 3rd
