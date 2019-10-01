Boys Basketball

Cashton 55 Necedah 36

Hillsboro 79 Wonewoc-Center 42

Royall 54 New Lisbon 39

La Crosse Center 67 Tomah 55

Oregon 88 Reedsburg 60

Wautoma 75 Nekoosa 54

Adams-Friendship 72 Milwaukee Reagan 50

West Salem 76 Bangor 45

Girls Basketball

De Soto 48 Weston 30

Cashton 51 Necedah 17

La Crosse Central 45 Tomah 29

Westfield 74 Nekoosa 19

Adams-Friendship 42 Nekoosa 36

Wisconsin Dells 80 Mauston 29

Reedsburg 66 Madison Edgewood 51

West Salem 57 Bangor 48

Boys Hockey

Baldwin-Woodville 7 Tomah/Sparta 1

Girls Hockey

Badger Lightning 11 Beaver Dam 0

Badger Lightning 4 Medford 2

Boys Wrestling

Mauston Team 1st place out of 16 teams Royall 4th New Lisbon 7th

Local Place Winners

106 Alexander Radavich NL 1st

113 Drake Gosda Mauston 1st Reid Sawyer NL 2nd

120 Gunnar Wopat Royall 1st Alex Suhr Mauston 3rd

126 Colin McKittric Royall 1st

132 Garrett Dragan Royall 2nd

138 Jackson Whitney Mauston 1st

145 Brandon Dolata Mauston 3rd

160 Hayden Gyllin Mauston 3rd

170 Espyn Sweers Mauston 2nd

182 Dalton Hoehn Mauston 1st

220 Dominic Quarne NL 3rd