Girls Basketball

Royall 55 Wonewoc-Center 46

Bangor 77 New Lisbon 33

Hillsboro 50 Cashton 31

Wisconsin Dells 76 Mauston 29

Brookwood 44 Necedah 23

Westfield 66 Nekoosa 25

La Farge 79 Weston 36

Reedsburg 90 Baraboo 27

 

Boys Basketball

Tomah 58 Reedsburg 56

Cashton 70 Melrose-Mindoro 24

 

Boys Hockey

RWD/Mauston 2 Sauk Prairie 1

Mosinee 8 Tomah/Sparta 0

Girls Hockey

Badger Lightning 9 Beaver Dam 0 (Royall’s Mallory Ruland 1 Goal)

Central Wisconsin 2 Black River Falls/Tomah 1