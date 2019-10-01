Local Prep Scores from Over the Weekend
Girls Basketball
Royall 55 Wonewoc-Center 46
Bangor 77 New Lisbon 33
Hillsboro 50 Cashton 31
Wisconsin Dells 76 Mauston 29
Brookwood 44 Necedah 23
Westfield 66 Nekoosa 25
La Farge 79 Weston 36
Reedsburg 90 Baraboo 27
Boys Basketball
Tomah 58 Reedsburg 56
Cashton 70 Melrose-Mindoro 24
Boys Hockey
RWD/Mauston 2 Sauk Prairie 1
Mosinee 8 Tomah/Sparta 0
Girls Hockey
Badger Lightning 9 Beaver Dam 0 (Royall’s Mallory Ruland 1 Goal)
Central Wisconsin 2 Black River Falls/Tomah 1
Comments are closed.