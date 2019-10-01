Local Prep Scores from over the Weekend
Boys Hockey
Eau Claire North 3 RWD/Mauston 1 (Brady Baldwin lone goal for the Cheavers)
RWD/Mauston 3 Antigo 1 (Andrey Tougas 1 goal Baldwin 2 assists)
Tomah/Sparta 5 Marshfield 0
Monona Grove 4 Tomah/Sparta 2
Girls Hockey
St. Croix Valley 7 Tomah/Black River Falls 3
Bay Area 8 Tomah/Black River Falls 1
Tomah/Black River Falls 3 Somerset 2
Boys Basketball
Columbus Catholic 87 Nekoosa 50
Wisconsin Rapids Assumption 69 Nekoosa 67
Girls Basketball
Wisconsin Rapids Assumption 82 Nekoosa 6
Columbus Catholic 59 Nekoosa 31
Westfield 42 New Berlin Eisenhower 40
