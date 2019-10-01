Boys Hockey

Eau Claire North 3 RWD/Mauston 1 (Brady Baldwin lone goal for the Cheavers)

RWD/Mauston 3 Antigo 1 (Andrey Tougas 1 goal Baldwin 2 assists)

Tomah/Sparta 5 Marshfield 0

Monona Grove 4 Tomah/Sparta 2

Girls Hockey

St. Croix Valley 7 Tomah/Black River Falls 3

Bay Area 8 Tomah/Black River Falls 1

Tomah/Black River Falls 3 Somerset 2

 

Boys Basketball

Columbus Catholic 87 Nekoosa 50

Wisconsin Rapids Assumption 69 Nekoosa 67

 

Girls Basketball

Wisconsin Rapids Assumption 82 Nekoosa 6

Columbus Catholic 59 Nekoosa 31

Westfield 42 New Berlin Eisenhower 40