Local Prep Scores from over the Weekend
Prep football scores we missed from Friday
Wautoma 39 Clintonville 6
De Soto 50 Wonewoc-Center Weston 14
Volleyball
Reedsburg 2 Catholic Central 0
Milton 2 Reedsburg 0
Reedsburg 2 Milwaukee Juneau 0
Pittsville 2 Adams-Friendship 0
Nekoosa 2 Necedah 0
Tomah 2 New Richmond 0
Adams-Friendship 2 New Lisbon 0
Pittsville 2 New Lisbon 1
Eau Claire North 2 Tomah 0
La Crosse Central 2 Tomah 0
New Lisbon 2 La Farge 0
New Lisbon 2 Riverdale 0
Riverdale 2 Adams-Friendship 0
Adams-Friendship 2 Alma Center Lincoln 1
Comments are closed.