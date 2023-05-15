Local Prep Scores from over the Weekend
Baseball
Wautoma 17 Fall River 2
Adams-Friendship 4 Laconia 3
Jefferson 7 Wisconsin Dells 5
Softball
Port Edwards 12 Necedah 6
Hillsboro 13 Ithaca 5 (Lily Von Falkenstein HR)
Hillsboro 14 Richland Center 10 (Michelyn Hanson & Kiana Liska each with a HR)
Adams-Friendship 3 Wisconsin Dells 0
Wauzeka-Steuben 26 Weston 0
Campbellsport 15 Wautoma 2
Black River Falls 5 Wisconsin Dells 3
Girls Soccer
Lakeland 2 Tomah 1
Eau Claire North 5 Tomah 1
