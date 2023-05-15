Baseball

Wautoma 17 Fall River 2

Adams-Friendship 4 Laconia 3

Jefferson 7 Wisconsin Dells 5

Softball

Port Edwards 12 Necedah 6

Hillsboro 13 Ithaca 5 (Lily Von Falkenstein HR)

Hillsboro 14 Richland Center 10 (Michelyn Hanson & Kiana Liska each with a HR)

Adams-Friendship 3 Wisconsin Dells 0

 Wauzeka-Steuben 26 Weston 0

Campbellsport 15 Wautoma 2

Black River Falls 5 Wisconsin Dells 3

 

Girls Soccer

Lakeland 2 Tomah 1

Eau Claire North 5 Tomah 1