Girls Basketball

Wonewoc-Center 51 New Lisbon 39 

Royall 47 Cashton 46 (C.Simons 17points to lead Royall)

Wautoma 60 Mauston 50 (Bre Heller 17points to lead Mauston)

Bangor 49 Necedah 18

Hillsboro 48 Brookwood 40

Wisconsin Dells 77 Nekoosa 10

Westfield 51 Adams-Friendship 27

Aquinas 80 Tomah 29

Weston 50 De Soto 35

Saturday

Alma-Center Lincoln 55 Brookwood 35

 

Boys Basketball

Wisconsin Dells 81 Nekoosa 35

Adams-Friendship 54 Westfield 38

Necedah 72 Wonewoc-Center 18 (Isaac Hunkins 19points to lead Necedah)

Tomah 42 Arcadia 41

Wautoma 72 Mauston 57

Saturday

Milton 68 Reedsburg 43

Alma-Center Lincoln 69 Brookwood 44

Cashton 56 Seneca 45