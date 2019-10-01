Local Prep Scores from over the Weekend
Girls Basketball
Wonewoc-Center 51 New Lisbon 39
Royall 47 Cashton 46 (C.Simons 17points to lead Royall)
Wautoma 60 Mauston 50 (Bre Heller 17points to lead Mauston)
Bangor 49 Necedah 18
Hillsboro 48 Brookwood 40
Wisconsin Dells 77 Nekoosa 10
Westfield 51 Adams-Friendship 27
Aquinas 80 Tomah 29
Weston 50 De Soto 35
Saturday
Alma-Center Lincoln 55 Brookwood 35
Boys Basketball
Wisconsin Dells 81 Nekoosa 35
Adams-Friendship 54 Westfield 38
Necedah 72 Wonewoc-Center 18 (Isaac Hunkins 19points to lead Necedah)
Tomah 42 Arcadia 41
Wautoma 72 Mauston 57
Saturday
Milton 68 Reedsburg 43
Alma-Center Lincoln 69 Brookwood 44
Cashton 56 Seneca 45
