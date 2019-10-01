Local Prep Scores from Over the Weekend
Boys Basketball
Royall 75 New Lisbon 40
Columbus 62 Wisconsin Dells 50
North Crawford 68 Weston 47
Westfield 50 Nekoosa 45
Appleton West 68 Adams-Friendship 58
Necedah 57 Independence 36 (Isaac Hunkins 21points for Necedah)
Girls Basketball
Royall 63 Wonewoc-Center 33
Wisconsin Dells 57 Mauston 28
Westfield 74 Nekoosa 12
Hillsboro 49 Cashton 31
Bangor 100 New Lisbon 17
Wautoma 32 Adams-Friendship 21
Weston 47 North Crawford 39
Boys Hockey
RWD/Mauston 5 Monroe 2 (Brady Baldwin 2 goals in the victory)
Girls Hockey
Metro Lynx 6 Badger Lightning 0
