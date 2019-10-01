Boys Basketball

Royall 75 New Lisbon 40

Columbus 62 Wisconsin Dells 50

North Crawford 68 Weston 47

Westfield 50 Nekoosa 45

Appleton West 68 Adams-Friendship 58

Necedah 57 Independence 36 (Isaac Hunkins 21points for Necedah)

 

Girls Basketball

Royall 63 Wonewoc-Center 33

Wisconsin Dells 57 Mauston 28

Westfield 74 Nekoosa 12

Hillsboro 49 Cashton 31

Bangor 100 New Lisbon 17

Wautoma 32 Adams-Friendship 21

Weston 47 North Crawford 39

 

Boys Hockey

RWD/Mauston 5 Monroe 2 (Brady Baldwin 2 goals in the victory)

Girls Hockey

Metro Lynx 6 Badger Lightning 0