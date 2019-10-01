Local Prep Scores from Over the Weekend
Girls Basketball
Friday
Royall 57 Hillsboro 52
Seneca 47 Weston 34
Cashton 57 Necedah 21
New Lisbon 46 Brookwood 44
Bangor 63 Wonewoc-Center 22
Holmen 47 Tomah 44
Saturday
Kickapoo 58 Brookwood 29
Boys Basketball
Friday
Baraboo 62 Westfield 25
Portage 69 Adams-Friendship 51
Xavier 94 Wautoma 64
West Salem 90 Tomah 67
Sauk Prairie 69 Wisconsin Dells 63
Saturday
Brookwood 60 Kickapoo 52
La Crosse Logan 49 Reedsburg 47
Boys Hockey
Oregon 3 RWD/Mauston 2 OT (Brady Baldwin 1 Goal)
Girls Hockey
Badger Lightning 4 Stoughton 0 (3-1 Start to Season )
