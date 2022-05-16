Softball

Hillsboro 19 Necedah 14 (McKenzie Woodhouse winning pitcher also had Home Run and 7 RBI’s at the plate)

Milton 6 Westfield 5

Baraboo 6 Westfield 4

Hillsboro 12 Ithaca 5

Boscobel 16 Hillsboro 1

Prairie Du Chien 11 Tomah 9

Tomah 13 West Salem 5

Viroqua 6 Brookwood 1

Baseball

Sparta 8 Mauston 2 (Dalton Hoehn 4-4 2 Doubles & 1 Triple)

Sparta 5 Royall 4 (Collin Mckittrick 1-2 RBI)

Royall 8 Mauston 7 (Nate Vieth 4-4 3 runs RBI Tucker Wildes 2-2 2 Doubles 2 RBI’s)

Wautoma 16 Oshkosh Lourdes 2

Cashton 9 Necedah 1

Cashton 6 Necedah 4

Viroqua 10 Hillsboro 0

Adams-Friendship 11 Belleville 8