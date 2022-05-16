Local Prep Scores from Over the Weekend
Softball
Hillsboro 19 Necedah 14 (McKenzie Woodhouse winning pitcher also had Home Run and 7 RBI’s at the plate)
Milton 6 Westfield 5
Baraboo 6 Westfield 4
Hillsboro 12 Ithaca 5
Boscobel 16 Hillsboro 1
Prairie Du Chien 11 Tomah 9
Tomah 13 West Salem 5
Viroqua 6 Brookwood 1
Baseball
Sparta 8 Mauston 2 (Dalton Hoehn 4-4 2 Doubles & 1 Triple)
Sparta 5 Royall 4 (Collin Mckittrick 1-2 RBI)
Royall 8 Mauston 7 (Nate Vieth 4-4 3 runs RBI Tucker Wildes 2-2 2 Doubles 2 RBI’s)
Wautoma 16 Oshkosh Lourdes 2
Cashton 9 Necedah 1
Cashton 6 Necedah 4
Viroqua 10 Hillsboro 0
Adams-Friendship 11 Belleville 8
