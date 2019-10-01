Local Prep scores from over the Holiday Weekend
Boys Basketball
WI Rapids Assumption 81 Nekoosa 63
Nekoosa 58 Port Edwards 51
Girls Basketball
Reedsburg 79 Tomah 23
Boys Hockey
Eau Claire North RWD/Mauston 1 (Brady Baldwin 1 Goal)
RWD/Mauston 5 Somerset 3 (Baldwin 1 goal 1 assist Malachi Stromboli-Salama 1 goal Trey Lariden 1 goal)
Black River Falls 5 Tomah/Sparta 2
Tomah/Sparta 4 Stoughton 2
Girls Hockey
Badger Lightning 10 Beaver Dam 1 (Royall’s Mallory Ruland a Hat Trick)
Badger Lightning 10 Beaver Dam 1
Comments are closed.