Local Prep Scores from Monday May 10th
Baseball
Cashton 3 Royall 2 (Parker Friedl drove in both Panther runs and Nate Vieth was the hard luck losing pitcher)
Bangor 12 Necedah 0 (Sam Wittmershaus thru a 5 inning No Hitter for Bangor)
New Lisbon 7 Brookwood 0
Holmen 11 Tomah 10
Wautoma 8 Reedsville 4
Adams-Friendship 13 Black River Falls 3
Weston 17 North Crawford 7
Wisconsin Dells 10 River Valley 6
Nekoosa 26 Port Edwards 1
Softball
Bangor 9 Wonewoc-Center 5
Hillsboro 11 Necedah 1
Cashton 10 New Lisbon 0
Royall 18 Brookwood 6
Antigo 9 Nekoosa 2
Baraboo 2 Tomah 1
Sauk Prairie 2 Wisconsin Dells 1
Girls Soccer
Sparta 6 Mauston 1
