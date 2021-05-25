Local Prep Scores from Monday 5/24
Baseball
Royall 3 Bangor 1 (10 Innings Jameson Bender picked up the win on the mound in relief of Nate Vieth, Bender also had an RBI Double for the Panthers)
Wonewoc-Center 7 Brookwood 5
Necedah 5 Cashton 3
Hillsboro 6 New Lisbon 1
Tomah La Crosse Logan 2
Wautoma 7 Winneconne 4
De Soto 13 Weston 2
Baraboo 11 Westfield 5
Wisconsin Dells 3 Adams-Friendship 1
Softball
Wonewoc-Center 2 Royall 1
Wonewoc-Center 8 Royall 2
Bangor 16 New Lisbon 0
Hillsboro 15 Cashton 14
Brookwood 10 Necedah 3
De Soto 16 Weston 0
Wautoma 4 Princeton/Green Lake 0
Wisconsin Dells 14 Portage 5
Girls Soccer
Oshkosh Lourdes 6 Wautoma 1
Adams-Friendship 5 Sparta 4
