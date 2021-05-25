Baseball

Royall 3 Bangor 1 (10 Innings Jameson Bender picked up the win on the mound in relief of Nate Vieth, Bender also had an RBI Double for the Panthers)

Wonewoc-Center 7 Brookwood 5

Necedah 5 Cashton 3

Hillsboro 6 New Lisbon 1

Tomah La Crosse Logan 2

Wautoma 7 Winneconne 4

De Soto 13 Weston 2

Baraboo 11 Westfield 5

Wisconsin Dells 3 Adams-Friendship 1

Softball

Wonewoc-Center 2 Royall 1

Wonewoc-Center 8 Royall 2

Bangor 16 New Lisbon 0

Hillsboro 15 Cashton 14

Brookwood 10 Necedah 3

De Soto 16 Weston 0

Wautoma 4 Princeton/Green Lake 0

Wisconsin Dells 14 Portage 5

Girls Soccer

Oshkosh Lourdes 6 Wautoma 1

Adams-Friendship 5 Sparta 4