Local Prep Scores from Monday 4/4
Baseball
Mauston 8 G-E-T 7
Aquinas 17 Tomah 4
New Lisbon 9 Necedah 6
Royall 3 Hillsboro 3 (Game to be completed before return game at Hillsboro April 25th)
Softball
Necedah 8 New Lisbon 7 (Paige Lowery & Hannah Hunkins each 2/4 with a double and RBI for the Cardinals)
Hillsboro 10 Royall 1 (Mackenzie Woodhouse Winning Pitcher 7innings gave up just 1 earned run on 4hits while striking out 6, Woodhouse also went 2-2 with 2 RBI’s at the plate to help her own cause)
Bangor 7 Cashton 1
Wonewoc-Center 11 Brookwood 1 (Shelby Justman winning pitcher gave up just 1 unearned runs on 2 hits while striking out 9 also went 2-2 at the plate with 2 RBI’s to help her own cause.)
