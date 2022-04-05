Baseball

Mauston 8 G-E-T 7

Aquinas 17 Tomah 4

New Lisbon 9 Necedah 6

Royall 3 Hillsboro 3 (Game to be completed before return game at Hillsboro April 25th)

Softball

Necedah 8 New Lisbon 7 (Paige Lowery & Hannah Hunkins each 2/4 with a double and RBI for the Cardinals)

Hillsboro 10 Royall 1 (Mackenzie Woodhouse Winning Pitcher 7innings gave up just 1 earned run on 4hits while striking out 6, Woodhouse also went 2-2 with 2 RBI’s at the plate to help her own cause)

Bangor 7 Cashton 1

Wonewoc-Center 11 Brookwood 1 (Shelby Justman winning pitcher gave up just 1 unearned runs on 2 hits while striking out 9 also went 2-2 at the plate with 2 RBI’s to help her own cause.)