Local Prep Scores from Monday 4/25
Baseball
New Lisbon 12 Necedah 5
Royall 8 Hillsboro 2 (Tucker Wildes & Colin Mckittrick each doubled for the Panthers)
Onalaska 12 Tomah 5
Seneca 13 Weston 1
Cashton 2 Bangor 0
Brookwood 14 Wonewoc-Center 0
Softball
Hillsboro 15 Royall 8 (Malia Liska 1-5 with Grand Slam Home Run)
Bangor 9 Cashton 3
Necedah 11 New Lisbon 0
Wonewoc-Center 5 Brookwood 4
Adams-Friendship 5 Wisconsin Dells 4
Westfield 13 Nekoosa 2
Girls Soccer
River Valley 5 Mauston 0
