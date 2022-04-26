Baseball

New Lisbon 12 Necedah 5

Royall 8 Hillsboro 2 (Tucker Wildes & Colin Mckittrick each doubled for the Panthers)

Onalaska 12 Tomah 5

Seneca 13 Weston 1

Cashton 2 Bangor 0

Brookwood 14 Wonewoc-Center 0

Softball

Hillsboro 15 Royall 8 (Malia Liska 1-5 with Grand Slam Home Run)

Bangor 9 Cashton 3

Necedah 11 New Lisbon 0

Wonewoc-Center 5 Brookwood 4

Adams-Friendship 5 Wisconsin Dells 4

Westfield 13 Nekoosa 2

Girls Soccer

River Valley 5 Mauston 0