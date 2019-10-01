Girls Basketball

New Lisbon 64 De Soto 26

Royall 60 Weston 27 (Marah Gruen 19points to lead Royall)

Tomah 52 Adams-Friendship 35

Cashton 61 Melrose-Mindoro 58

Wonewoc-Center 54 North Crawford 36

Hillsboro 54 Iowa-Grant 26

Boys Basketball

De Soto 64 New Lisbon 60

Hillsboro 51 Iowa-Grant 48 (Noah Burmaster game winning three at the buzzer)

Necedah 61 La Farge 49

Platteville defeated Adams-Friendship

Portage 83 Mauston 62

Fall River 64 Westfield 29