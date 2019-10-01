Local Prep Scores from Monday 1/23
Girls Basketball
New Lisbon 64 De Soto 26
Royall 60 Weston 27 (Marah Gruen 19points to lead Royall)
Tomah 52 Adams-Friendship 35
Cashton 61 Melrose-Mindoro 58
Wonewoc-Center 54 North Crawford 36
Hillsboro 54 Iowa-Grant 26
Boys Basketball
De Soto 64 New Lisbon 60
Hillsboro 51 Iowa-Grant 48 (Noah Burmaster game winning three at the buzzer)
Necedah 61 La Farge 49
Platteville defeated Adams-Friendship
Portage 83 Mauston 62
Fall River 64 Westfield 29
