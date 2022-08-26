Local Prep Scores from Friday 8/26
Football
Royall 28 Hillsboro 0
Westfield 69 Necedah 30
Cashton 67 Independence/Gilmanton 7
Sparta 28 Mauston 27
West Salem 49 Tomah 8
Viroqua 18 Brookwood 16
Wisconsin Dells 40 Black River Falls 18
Bangor 34 Turtle Lake 12
New Lisbon 56 Iowa-Grant 6
Aquinas 36 Onalaska Luther 6
Adams-Friendship 40 Nekoosa 8
Berlin 50 Wautoma 33
Reedsburg 35 Sauk Prairie 14
Poynette 13 Pardeville 6
Soccer from Thursday
Wisconsin Dells 7 Mauston 3 (Isaac Bilka 2 goals Martin Wolf 1 Goal Jackson Whitney 2 assists)
Volleyball
Royall goes 6-1 and Wisconsin Dells Friendship Invite good for 5th place only loss was to Waunakee
