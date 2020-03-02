Local Prep Scores from Friday 2/28
WIAA Girls Basketball Regional semi-final games
Division 2
Reedsburg 63 Sauk Prairie 33
Division 3
Elk Mound 51 Adams-Friendships 38
Prescott 91 Nekoosa 60
Division 4
Westfield 46 Necedah 37 (Kylee Moore 14 points for the Cardinals)
Division 5
Bangor 66 Elmwood/Plum City 25
Blair-Taylor 65 Royall 58
Cashton 70 Alma-Center Lincoln 55
Potosi/Cassville 47 Hillsboro 38
WIAA State Wrestling Tournament Action
Division 1
126 Pounds
Jordan Craft (Manitowoc Lincoln) TF 17-0 over Braden Bemis (Tomah)
Bemis Eliminated from State Tournament
170 pounds Marques Fritsche (Tomah) Dec 4-0 over Lincoln Willett (Oconomowoc)
Fritsche will wrestle Da’Jun Johnson (Whitefish Bay Dominican) for Championship
285
Tyler Pitchel (Muckwanago) Pin Fall over Hayden Larson (Tomah)
Larson Eliminated from State Tournament
Division 2
145 pounds
Aidan Medora (St.Johns/Brookfield Academy) Pin Fall over Billy Dethloff (Wisconsin Dells)
Jared Stricker (Ashland) Pin Fall over Billy Dethloff (Wisconsin Dells)
Dethloff Eliminated from State Tournament
Division 3
106 pounds
Nolan McKittrick (Royall) Pin Fall over Mitch Anderson (Clear Lake)
Luke Thaemert (St. Croix Falls) Dec 7-5 Nolan McKittrick (Royall)
McKittrick will wrestle for 3rd-6th Saturday
