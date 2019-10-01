Local Prep scores from Friday 2/18
High School Girls Basketball
Royall 65 La Farge 36 (Marah Gruen 24pts De’Yona Jones 21pts for Royall)
Necedah 47 Weston 24
Wisocnsin Dells 62 Nekoosa 11
Wautoma 70 Mauston 44
Westfield 41 Adams-Friendship 30
Boys Basketball
Portage 61 Reedsburg 42
Brookwood 65 Coulee Christian 54
Bangor 86 Wonewoc-Center 40
Aquinas 65 Tomah 61
North Crawford 75 Weston 38
Girls Hockey
Round 1 post season
Cap City Cougars 3 Badger Lightning 0
Hudson 7 Black River Falls/Tomah 1
