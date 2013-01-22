Boys Basketball

Necedah 81 Brookwood 33 (Jaron Murphy 26 points Landon Murphy 22 Points for Necedah)

Hillsboro 59 New Lisbon 55

Royall 56 Cashton 55

Bangor 83 Wonewoc-Center 34

Onalaska 75 Tomah 23

Blair-Taylor 59 Nekoosa 38

Westfield 70 Lancaster 67

Reedsburg 75 Baraboo 52

 

Girls Basketball

Westfield 61 Mauston 23

Adams-Friendship 58 Wautoma 32

Wisconsin Dells 54 Nekoosa 43

Onalaska 66 Tomah 31

 

Boys Hockey

Tomah/Sparta 6 Black River Falls 6

 

Girls Hockey

Lakeshore Lightning 7 Badger Lightning 2 (Bailey Babcock 1 goal for Badger Lightning)