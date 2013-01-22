Local Prep Scores from Friday 2/14
Boys Basketball
Necedah 81 Brookwood 33 (Jaron Murphy 26 points Landon Murphy 22 Points for Necedah)
Hillsboro 59 New Lisbon 55
Royall 56 Cashton 55
Bangor 83 Wonewoc-Center 34
Onalaska 75 Tomah 23
Blair-Taylor 59 Nekoosa 38
Westfield 70 Lancaster 67
Reedsburg 75 Baraboo 52
Girls Basketball
Westfield 61 Mauston 23
Adams-Friendship 58 Wautoma 32
Wisconsin Dells 54 Nekoosa 43
Onalaska 66 Tomah 31
Boys Hockey
Tomah/Sparta 6 Black River Falls 6
Girls Hockey
Lakeshore Lightning 7 Badger Lightning 2 (Bailey Babcock 1 goal for Badger Lightning)
