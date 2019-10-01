Football Scores

Onalaska Luther 35 Royall 8

New Lisbon 48 Brookwood 6

Iowa-Grant 8 Hillsboro 6

Reedsburg 30 La Crosse Logan 15

Bangor 57 Necedah 0

Tomah 22 Sparta 21 OT

Wisconsin Dells 42 Westfield 0

Wautoma 31 Poynette 7

Adams-Friendship 63 Montello/Princeton/Green Lake 0

8-man

Saint Marys 60 Wonewoc-Center 13

Volleyball Scores

Wabeno/Laona 2 Hillsboro 0

Hillsboro 2 Waterford 1

Hillsboro 2 Adams-Friendship 0

Hillsboro 2 Markesan 0

Hillsboro 2 Mercer 0

Gold Bracket

Hillsboro 2 Denmark 1

Hillsboro 2 Mercer 0

Reedsburg 2 Lodi 0

Reedsburg 2 Marshall 0

Edgerton 2 Reedsburg 1

Sauk Prairie 2 Reedsburg 0

Wonewoc-Center defeated Arcadia, Fall Creek, and G-E-T in Sparta invite lost to Eau Claire North and Menomonie

Boys Soccer

Coulee Christian 3 Mauston 1 (Isaac Bilka 1 goal for Mauston)