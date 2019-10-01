Local Prep Football Scores from Friday September 9th
Football Scores
Onalaska Luther 35 Royall 8
New Lisbon 48 Brookwood 6
Iowa-Grant 8 Hillsboro 6
Reedsburg 30 La Crosse Logan 15
Bangor 57 Necedah 0
Tomah 22 Sparta 21 OT
Wisconsin Dells 42 Westfield 0
Wautoma 31 Poynette 7
Adams-Friendship 63 Montello/Princeton/Green Lake 0
8-man
Saint Marys 60 Wonewoc-Center 13
Volleyball Scores
Wabeno/Laona 2 Hillsboro 0
Hillsboro 2 Waterford 1
Hillsboro 2 Adams-Friendship 0
Hillsboro 2 Markesan 0
Hillsboro 2 Mercer 0
Gold Bracket
Hillsboro 2 Denmark 1
Hillsboro 2 Mercer 0
Reedsburg 2 Lodi 0
Reedsburg 2 Marshall 0
Edgerton 2 Reedsburg 1
Sauk Prairie 2 Reedsburg 0
Wonewoc-Center defeated Arcadia, Fall Creek, and G-E-T in Sparta invite lost to Eau Claire North and Menomonie
Boys Soccer
Coulee Christian 3 Mauston 1 (Isaac Bilka 1 goal for Mauston)
