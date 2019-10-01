Local Prep Football Scores from Friday night
#1 Cashton 14 #2 Bangor 10 (Ethan Klinkner 2 touchdowns)-Cashton clinches playoff spot
Mauston 42 Poynette 23 (Mauston will officially clinch playoff spot on Friday with fft victory over MPGL)
New Lisbon 48 Necedah 0
Richland Center 21 Wautoma 14
Onalaska 33 Reedsburg 13
La Crosse Central 23 Tomah 7
Hillsboro 25 Riverdale 20 (Hillsboro clinches playoff spot)
Onalaska Luther 35 Brookwood 0 (Onalaska Luther clinches playoff spot)
Adams-Friendship 39 Westfield 0 (Adams-Friendship clinches playoff spot)
