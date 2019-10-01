#1 Cashton 14 #2 Bangor 10 (Ethan Klinkner 2 touchdowns)-Cashton clinches playoff spot

Mauston 42 Poynette 23 (Mauston will officially clinch playoff spot on Friday with fft victory over MPGL)

New Lisbon 48 Necedah 0

Richland Center 21 Wautoma 14

Onalaska 33 Reedsburg 13

La Crosse Central 23 Tomah 7

Hillsboro 25 Riverdale 20 (Hillsboro clinches playoff spot)

Onalaska Luther 35 Brookwood 0 (Onalaska Luther clinches playoff spot)

Adams-Friendship 39 Westfield 0 (Adams-Friendship clinches playoff spot)