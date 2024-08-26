Local Prep Football Scores from Friday 8/23
Bangor 35 Melrose-Mindoro 7 (Thursday)
Hillsboro 41 Boscobel 12
Pardeeville 48 Necedah 0
Ithaca 35 Riverdale 14
Royall 12 Clear Lake 7
Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca 31 Cashton 12
Cochrane-Fountain City 34 Brookwood 6
Neillsville/Granton 33 New Lisbon 16
Saint Croix Central 41 Mauston 7
Nekoosa 20 Poynette 0
Westfield 41 Wautoma 8
Adams-Friendship 18 Waterloo 14
Portage 40 Wisconsin Dells 7
Berlin 42 Omro 0
Laconia 42 Ripon 7
Richland Center 14 Tomah 13
