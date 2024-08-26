Bangor 35 Melrose-Mindoro 7 (Thursday)

Hillsboro 41 Boscobel 12

Pardeeville 48 Necedah 0

Ithaca 35 Riverdale 14

Royall 12 Clear Lake 7

Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca 31 Cashton 12

Cochrane-Fountain City 34 Brookwood 6

Neillsville/Granton 33 New Lisbon 16

Saint Croix Central 41 Mauston 7

Nekoosa 20 Poynette 0

Westfield 41 Wautoma 8

Adams-Friendship 18 Waterloo 14

Portage 40 Wisconsin Dells 7

Berlin 42 Omro 0

Laconia 42 Ripon 7

Richland Center 14 Tomah 13