Local Prep Football Scores from Friday 10/14
Adams-Friendship 48 Mauston 8
Holmen 24 Reedsburg 6
Iowa-Grant 28 Brookwood 0
Prairie Du Chien wins via forfeit over Montello/Princeton/Green Lake Co-Op
Wautoma 42 Westfield 26
Wisconsin Dells 43 Poynette 17 (Dells Outright South Central Conference Title 2nd straight year)
Cashton 34 Onalaska Luther 0 (Cashton Outright Scenic Bluffs Conference Championship)
Bangor 41 New Lisbon 6
Royall 59 Necedah 8
Onalaska 49 Tomah 20
Ithaca 54 Hillsboro 16
North Crawford 28 Wonewoc-Center/Weston 12 (Saturday 8-Man)
