New Lisbon Cross Country team member Owen Jones capped off a very successful career by bringing home a 5th place finish at the WIAA State Cross Country Meet held at Maple Grove Venues Saturday.

Owen is one of the most dedicated and hardworking athletes Coach Bigalke has ever had the pleasure to coach and hes very happy that Owen was able to complete his cross country career with such an amazing performance. Owen is a leader on and off the course, and sets a great example for his peers.

Other area athletes also performed well with Necedah’s Isaiah Herried taking 11th and Royalls Emma Gruen finishing 14th.

Mauston Sophomore, Eli Boppart had a great race at the 2020 WIAA State Cross Country Division 2 Championships held @ Colby High School..Eli placed 2nd in the first session race with a time of 16:49.”We didn’t know where he was going to place overall until the final two sessions were finished… so when the final results were posted @ 4:47 it was a pretty exciting deal. “commented MHS CC coach Bill DeVoe In the final results, Elis performance placed him in 7th place at the state championships. Eli’s 7th place finished earns him the best finish ever at the state meet in MHS boys cross country history.