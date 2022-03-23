Local Boys & Girls Named to WBCA All-State Teams
Wisconsin Basketball Coaches All-State Teams
Division 5
First Team
Norah Tucker (Bangor)
Honorable Mention
Marah Gruen (Royall)
Alliyah Langrehr (Bangor)
Division 4
First Team
Carly Drew (Westfield)
Honorable Mention
Haddie Showen (Westfield)
Division 2
1st Team
Sydney Cherney (Reedsburg)
Mahra Wieman (Reedsburg)
Honorable Mention
Trenna Cherney (Reedsburg)
Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Boys All-State Team
Division 2
Honorable Mention
Dustin Derousseau (Tomah)
Division 3
Honorable Mention
Adon Saylor (Mauston)
Gabe Ascher (Wautoma)
Division 5
Honorable Mention
Dustin McDonald (Bangor)
