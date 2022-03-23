Wisconsin Basketball Coaches All-State Teams

 

Division 5

First Team

Norah Tucker (Bangor)

Honorable Mention

Marah Gruen (Royall)

Alliyah Langrehr (Bangor)

Division 4

First Team

Carly Drew (Westfield)

Honorable Mention

Haddie Showen (Westfield)

Division 2

1st Team

Sydney Cherney  (Reedsburg)

Mahra Wieman (Reedsburg)

Honorable Mention

Trenna Cherney (Reedsburg)

 

Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Boys All-State Team

Division 2

Honorable Mention

Dustin Derousseau (Tomah)

 

Division 3

Honorable Mention

Adon Saylor (Mauston)

Gabe Ascher (Wautoma)

Division 5

Honorable Mention

Dustin McDonald (Bangor)