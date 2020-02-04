Local Boys Basketball Bracketology D5
Division 5 Boys Basketball Bracketology
(These are just predictions by WRJC Sports Director Mike Baker to give you an idea of where local teams stand in the playoff picture)
1.Bangor 15-0
16. Granton 0-13
8.Eleva-Strum 5-10
9.Gilmanton 6-9
4.Cashton 9-4
13.La Farge 3-12
5.Hillsboro 7-7
12.Wonewoc-Center 4-9
2.Blair-Taylor 12-2
15.Coulee Christian 3-10
7.New Lisbon 6-9
10.Independence 4-9
3.Alma-Center Lincoln 14-2
14. Alma/Pepin 2-12
6.Royall 7-8
11. Plum City/Elmwood 5-10
Comments are closed.