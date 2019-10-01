Local Alumni Athletic Roundup
Ripon 10-19 3-5 Midwest Conference
Sam Thrasher –Mauston Sr. at Ripon College 6kills 81assists 39aces 373digs
Riley Nielsen – Wonewoc-Center Sr. at Ripon College 18kills 150assists 12aces 163digs 2blocks
Saint Norbert College19-12 10-3 Northern Athletic Conference
Anna Kudick –Mauston Fr. at St. Norbert 26kills 4assists 3aces 22digs 2blocks
Wisconsin Lutheran 9-17 5-8 Northern Athletic Conference
Emma Incaprero – Mauston Jr. at Wisconsin Lutheran 14kills 342assists 55aces 145digs 1block
Lasell University 26-4 12-3 Great Northeast Athletic Conference
Maddy Scully – Jr. Mauston LaSell U. 69kills 2assists 4aces 23digs 31blocks
Viterbo 28-4 12-0 North Star Athletic Conference
Mia Quist –Mauston So. At Viterbo University 6kills 19aces 42digs
UW-Platteville 21-8 5-2 WIAC
Nicole Totzke –Wonewoc-Center So. N/A
UW-River Falls 20-10 3-4 WIAC
Lauren Noth- Tomah Fr. 260kills 12assists 18aces 202digs 34blocks
Northland College 9-15 5-9 Upper Midwest Athletic Conference
Shelby Justman –Wonewoc-Center So. 133kills 11assists 7aces 65digs 17blocks
UW-Eau Claire Football 2-7 1-5 WIAC
Dalton Hoehn –Mauston Fr. N/A Scout Special Teams Player of the Week during the season
Wisconsin Woodsman Juniors Hockey 6-5 4th place in Division
Johnny Thrasher –Mauston 3assists
