The American Legion Department of Wisconsin announced Saturday that it is canceling its 2020 baseball season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a news release, this is the first time since 1927 an American Legion Baseball champion will not be crowned.

“Everyone involved in our program hoped to have American Legion Baseball in 2020, but this was a necessary decision,” Wisconsin American Legion Baseball Commissioner Roger Mathison said. “There were a number of factors that the board took under consideration, primarily the health of players, coaches, umpires, parents, fans and volunteers involved in the program. Facility availability, travel concerns and the uncertainty on when sporting events will be allowed in Wisconsin contributed to the decision.”

WI Legion Baseball @WiLegionBasebal In the interests of the health and safety of our participants and all individuals who come into contact with legion baseball, The American Legion Department of Wisconsin has decided to cancel the 2020 Wisconsin American Legion baseball season.



Officials said 217 teams participated in Wisconsin’s American Legion Baseball program in 2019, making it the fourth-largest program in the country.

Insurance and registration refunds will be processed within 2-3 weeks by state headquarters, the release said.